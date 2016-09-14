Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,206 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods group said it expected first-half profits to fall around 45 percent after sales declined 13 percent in constant currencies in the five months to August, hit by weak demand for luxury watches and inventory buybacks in Hong Kong.

CLARIANT

The chemicals company said it has agreed to buy Kel-Tech and X-Chem in a deal which will add $200 million to its sales.

ROCHE

The pharamaceuticals company said it was going to present data for its new OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) treatement for multiple sclerosis.

DAETWYLER

Chief Executive Paul Haelg told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft he is considering additional acquisition targets and could make a move this year or in early 2017.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AC Immune SA on Tuesday set the pricing range for its keenly awaited U.S. initial public offering, valuing the Swiss biotech firm at about $700 million at the top end of the range.

* Lastminute.Com reported first half net income of 5 million euros, compared to a net loss of 4.5 million euro loss a year earlier.

* Investis Holding said its first half operating profit increased 4.9 percent to 30 million Swiss francs.

* Aevis Victoria said its Swiss Medical Network subsidiary has made an offer to buy Generale Beaulieu Holding in a deal which values the Geneva clinic at 187.5 million Swiss francs ($192.01 million).

* Comet said on Tuesday it held a ground-breaking ceremony for an extension to the airport X-ray maker's production space. The 20,000-square-metre extension in Flamatt will accommodate 250 additional workers when it is completed in 2018.

* Flughafen Zuerich said passenger numbers in August 2016 rose 4 percent to 2.8 million people compared to a year earlier.

ECONOMY

ZEW Investor Sentiment Index released at 0900 GMT