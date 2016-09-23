Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 23

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,312 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

Industry analytics firm Coalition published global investment bank rankings for the first half of this year, with Credit Suisse ranked eight and UBS ranked ninth.

Separately, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported Credit Suisse is increasing the fees charged on custody accounts worth up to 5 million Swiss francs to 35 basis points from 30 basis points. Fees on accounts worth between 5 million and 20 million francs will also rise to 30 basis points from 26 basis points.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said its cancer drug Zykadia showed positive results in a phase III clinical trial in treating patients with a form of lung cancer.

SIX EXCHANGE

Two of Europe's biggest settlement houses for securities trades are breaking new ground by collaborating to cut costs in the face of huge upheaval in the financial system's critical plumbing. SIX Securities Services of Switzerland and Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream intend to enter a partnership from 2017 to provide services to the Swiss and European markets in future, they said in a joint statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Von Roll Holding said Chief Executive Achim Klotz is standing down from Oct. 1. The company named Christian Hennerkes as new CEO. The manager of its Composites Division, Bernhard Fritsche, is also leaving the company.

* Zehnder Group said it is expecting a positive one-off effect on its operating result (EBIT) for 2016 amounting to about 40 million euros after completing the sale of its former factory premises in China.

* Alpiq Holding said it intends to sell its gas-fired combined cycle power station in Budapest.

* Aryzta said Gary McGann will join its board as chairman.

* AC Immune said it was pricing its initial public offering of 6,000,000 of its common shares at $11.00 per common share.

