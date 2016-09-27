Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,187 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The global food behemoth on Monday announced several management changes, including the retirement of EMENA head Luis Cantarell after 40 years at the Swiss foodmaker. He will be replaced in January by Marco Settembri, currently head of Nestle's water division.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel said it sold three units of Vescore, which the Swiss private bank recently acquired from Raiffeisen.

* Roche said its treponema pallidum assay has received 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

* Aevis Victoria said, in the context of the acquisition offer of Swiss Medical Network SA for all registered shares of Générale Beaulieu Holding SA, Aevis Victoria announced more than 45 percent of shares have already been tendered to this offer.

* Starrag said Marcus Otto has been appointed a member of its executive board and head of the business unit transportation & industrial components.

* Ypsomed said Michael Zaugg will join its executive management in mid-April 2017 and take on the role of senior vice president human resources. He will succeed Yvonne Müller, who is leaving Ypsomed at her own request, the company said.

* SHL Telemedicine said Vice President Erez Nachtomy is leaving the company after 15 years.

ECONOMY