Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 30

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,099 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said it had completed its share buyback programme announced in September 2014. During the buyback, ABB repurchased a total of 171,335,000 registered shares, equivalent to 7.4 percent of its issued share capital at the launch of the programme for a total amount of approximately $3.5 billion.

* UBS Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Royal Bank of Scotland Group are considering selling their minority stakes in Tradeweb Markets LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Implenia said it was refocusing its activities in the Scandinavian market and strengthening its national organisations in Norway and Sweden. It also said it had won a second major infrastructure contract within the "Grand Paris Express" project.

* Sonova Holding issued a triple tranche 760 million Swiss franc bond.

* Kuros Biosciences said its net loss for the first half of 2016 rose to 13.3 million Swiss francs.

* Sunrise Communications Group AG said it was extending its strategic network partnership with Huawei Technologies Switzerland AG by another four years.

* Kuros Biosciences posted a net loss for the first half-year 2016 of 13.3 million Swiss francs, up from a loss of 1.5 million francs in the same period a year ago.

* Alpiq said it was establishing with GETEC a European energy market services platform for energy suppliers.

* WISeKey International Holding and said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a group of entrepreneurs to establish a joint venture to deploy WISeKey IoT and Cybersecurity Platform to the Indian Market.

* Addex Therapeutics said its first-half net loss narrowed to 1.5 million Swiss francs.

* Aventron said it expects its 2016 revenues will more than double to about 50 million francs, from 23.8 million francs in 2015, with earnings before interest and taxes also seen doubling to 15 million francs, from 7 million francs.

* Perfect Holding posted a first-half net operating loss of 0.3 million francs (0.6 million francs in HY 2015).

* Novavest Real Estate said it - successfully implemented a capital increase the planned amount of 30.07 million francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF indicator for September due at 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to rise to 100.8 points, from 99.8 points in August. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)