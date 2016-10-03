Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

ZURICH, Oct 3(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,142 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis's psoriasis drug Cosentyx showed long-term efficacy in keeping patients' skin clear, the Swiss drugmaker said on Saturday, citing a study it hopes will ultimately help the company to win business from rival medicines made by Amgen and Johnson & Johnson.

Novartis also presented findings from global survey to date of people with psoriasis, which showed many do not achieve the treatment goal of clear skin or even believe it is a realistic goal.

GATEGROUP

China's HNA Group, which owns Swissport, Gategroup and SR Technics, is looking for further buys in Switzerland, its CEO told Finanz und Wirtschaft.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said first phase III data on TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) will feature at the 2016 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

* SGS announced the acquisition of Roos+Bijl, headquartered in Rhoon, the Netherlands. The company is expected to generate 2016 revenues in excess of 7 million euros, SGS said. SGS also said it is investing in a new facility in Berlin to expand its R&D/QC testing activities, and to offer new analytical services to clients.

* Schindler Holding said it has completed the sale of its operations in Japan to Otis Japan.

* Clariant said it will exhibit at CPhI Worldwide 2016 to show pharmaceutical professionals new ways to protect products and ensure access to safe medicines for patients.

* Accu Holding reported a first half net loss of 21.1 million Swiss francs. The company's suspension from the Swiss stock exchange was lifted after the publication of the results.

* Datwyler said it has completed the completion of technology and materials company Ott.

* Temenos said "a major European bank" had selected UniversalSuite, its front-to-back solution for retail, commercial and corporate banking.

* Tecan said it had successfully completed the acquisition of SPEware Corporation.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it terminated its share buy-back programme 2014

* Ascom said its divestment of the Network Testing Division to InfoVista was successfully closed on Sept. 30. Ascom said it was "now a one business company" focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions.

* Airopack posted a net loss of 16.2 million euros for the first half of 2016.

* USI Group Holdings said it expects its merger with RP&C International to occur this week, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

* SE Swiss Estates said first-half net profit was 488,000 francs, compared to 367,000 francs in the previous year.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales data for August is due to be released at 0715 GMT.

* Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index is due to be released at 0730 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits data at 0800 GMT.