Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,060 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle became the latest company to be hit by the global slowdown affecting food manufacturers after posting its weakest underlying sales growth in more than a decade.

Shares were seen down 1.7 percent in premarket indications.

ROCHE

The world's biggest cancer drugs maker confirmed its full-year outlook after third-quarter revenue rose 3 percent at constant exchange rates, helped by robust sales of drugs in its portfolio of medicines to fight cancer.

Shares were seen down 0.7 percent in premarket indications.

ACTELION

Europe's biggest biotech group again raised its full-year guidance after it boosted nine-month sales 17 percent, driven by strong sales of its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicines Opsumit and Uptravi.

Shares were seen up 2.6 percent in premarket indications.

TEMENOS

The Swiss banking software supplier topped third-quarter revenue and profit expectations on Wednesday as it benefited from an accelerating shift by financial institutions to outside software suppliers.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank is cutting about 20 jobs at its cash-equities business, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss mobile service providers Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt said they have reached an agreement in negotiations about lower mobile termination rates. The adjustments enter into force on Jan. 1, 2017. Swisscom said it estimates the adjustments will reduce its revenue by some 50 million francs for 2017, but also expects an equivalent reduction in costs, meaning it sees the lower rates having a relatively neutral impact on EBITDA.

* Sulzer posted nine-month incoming orders of 2.07 billion Swiss francs down slightly from 2.27 billion francs a year ago. It confirmed its 2016 outlook.

* GAM Holding said group assets under management at the end of September were 119.1 billion Swiss francs, up 5 percent from end June 2016 with overall net inflows of 0.7 billion francs. CEO Alex Friedman said the market environment continues to be challenging.

* Inficon confirmed its guidance for 2016 as it posted $78.3 million in sales for the third quarter up 8.2 percent on the prior-year figure.

* Zehnder Group said it is conducting a further public share repurchase of up to 250,000 listed registered shares A. The repurchased shares will be used for future employee participation programmes and acquisitions, the company said.

* Kuros Biosciences said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to KUR-112, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of Solitary Bone Cysts (SBC).

* Accu Holding said it had filed for temporary court protection from creditors for four months.

* Also Holding said it had agreed a strategic partnership with Innovix Distribution to bring a range of local and global vertical-focused cloud services to SMB and Enterprise customers in South-East Asia and Hong Kong in November 2016.

* Aevis Victoria said more than 70 percent of the shares of Générale Beaulieu Holding SA had been sold to Swiss Medical Network SA.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real, work-day adjusted 5.7 percent in September to 18.8 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday. Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 4.374 billion francs in September. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)