Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7839 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

SYNGENTA

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta to Jan. 5 while it works to gain regulatory approval for the deal. "ChemChina is aiming to obtain the remaining outstanding regulatory approvals in the first quarter of 2017," it said in a statement.

EFG/BSI

Swiss private bank EFG International has completed the acquisition of rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA for a preliminary 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), 10 million francs more than announced in summer.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review status for LEE011 (ribociclib) as a first-line treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with letrozole.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted for review the marketing authorisation application for LEE011 plus letrozole in the same patient population, it added in a statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni Reisen Holding AG announces cancellation of publicly held Kuoni B shares and delisting from Six Swiss Exchange as of Nov. 10, 2016

* Meyer Burger Technology AG says COO Thomas Kipfer to leave the company as of April 30, 2017

* Zug Estates said it had begun marketing its Garden Skyscraper Aglaya, a 70-metre-tall building in Risch Rotkreuz, Switzerland, slated to include private homes.

* Mobilezone Holding AG said it is re-opening shops in Spreitenbach and Shoppi Tivoli.

* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.8 percent passive stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Oct. 31 - SEC filing

* Leclanche has been selected by Swiss Green Electricity Management Group for first energy storage project in U.S.; Leclanche to serve as overall engineering, procurement and construction contractor and turnkey battery energy storage system provider to the 20 MW / 10 MWh Marengo Energy Storage Plant (Chicago) developed by GlidePath Power

* Aventron continued its acquisition path in Italy and acquired several solar power plants and a hydropower plant

ECONOMY

Retail sales data for September due at 0815 GMT

Manufacturing PMI data for October due at 0830 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect rise to 53.8 points ($1 = 0.9891 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)