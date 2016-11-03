FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally easier at 7696 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank reported an unexpected net profit of 41 million Swiss francs ($42.2 million) for the third quarter and said it had upped litigation provisions by 357 million francs, mainly in connection with mortgage-related matters.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re will begin buying back up to 1.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of its shares on Friday after the capital-rich reinsurer weathered a difficult third quarter better than some had expected.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom AG boosts nine-month EBITDA 6.7 percent, keeps outlook and dividend target

* Ascom set its mid-term targets for 2020 and set it will strive to achieve 7-10 percent revenue growth and has the ambition to reach an EBITDA margin of 20 percent.

* Dufry said turnover increased by 39.4 percent in the first nine months and reached 5,877.2 million Swiss francs.

* Vontobel Holding AG sells its 4 pct Helvetia stake to Patria genossenschaft

* Actelion Ltd obtains an option to in-license vamorolone from Reveragen

ECONOMY

* Q4 Consumer Confidence improved in Q4 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.