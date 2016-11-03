Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 3

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally easier at 7696 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank reported an unexpected net profit of 41 million Swiss francs ($42.2 million) for the third quarter and said it had upped litigation provisions by 357 million francs, mainly in connection with mortgage-related matters.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re will begin buying back up to 1.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of its shares on Friday after the capital-rich reinsurer weathered a difficult third quarter better than some had expected.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom AG boosts nine-month EBITDA 6.7 percent, keeps outlook and dividend target

* Ascom set its mid-term targets for 2020 and set it will strive to achieve 7-10 percent revenue growth and has the ambition to reach an EBITDA margin of 20 percent.

* Dufry said turnover increased by 39.4 percent in the first nine months and reached 5,877.2 million Swiss francs.

* Vontobel Holding AG sells its 4 pct Helvetia stake to Patria genossenschaft

* Actelion Ltd obtains an option to in-license vamorolone from Reveragen

ECONOMY

* Q4 Consumer Confidence improved in Q4 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)