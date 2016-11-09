Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 9

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 2.9 percent lower at 7521 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

U.S. ELECTIONS

Swiss stocks were rattled by the likely election of Donald Trump as president, with all shares on the Swiss Market Index indicated to open lower. The U.S. dollar has lost more than 2 percent in value against the Swiss franc on increasing likelihood Donald Trump may win the U.S. election.

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss life insurer releases figures on third-quarter premiums at 0600 GMT.

FINANCE

Credit Suisse expects more consolidation in the financial sector in Switzerland next year, the bank's head of investment banking for Switzerland told Reuters, as smaller local banks look for scale in order to combat rising costs.

NESTLE

Nestle India is looking to enter new categories as it evaluates entry into the parent company's Nespresso, Dolce Gusto, pet care, cereal and skin care segments, Nestle India managing director told Indian business news site Mint.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq has closed its divestment of a stake in Swissgrid to BKW Netzbeteiligung, receiving an amount of 146 million Swiss francs with the transaction's close on Tuesday.

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)