Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14

ZURICH, Nov 14(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.8 percent at 7,945 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SONOVA <SOON.S.

The Swiss hearing-aid maker on Monday said first-half fiscal year net income fell 3.2 percent from a year ago, mainly due to costs related to its near-$1 billion acquisition of a Netherlands-based retailer. Sales rose 6.7 percent to 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.11 billion), helped as business picked up in markets including Germany in the latter part of the period, Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler said. He confirmed the company's full-year targets.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The group plans to withdraw from several dozen countries to save costs and is ready to sell or close the affected regional operations, Swiss weekly Sonntagszeitung said without citing sources. Chief Executive Eric Olsen will lay out a concrete cost cutting plan at an investor day on Friday, according to the paper.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker is considering to sell its struggling Alcon eye care division, its chairman said in an interview with Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung.

"Alcon has not developed over the past two years as we had expected," Chairman Joerg Reinhardt said in an interview published on Sunday. "In the long run, the question arises as to whether we are the best owner for Alcon."

On Monday, Novartis said its PKC412, or midostaurin, was granted FDA priority review for newly-diagnosed flt3-mutated aml and advanced systemic mastocytosis. Separately, it said analysis showed its Cosentyx medicine had long-lasting efficacy in psoriatic arthritis over 3 years, including patient-reported pain.

ROCHE

The group said on Sunday its rheumatoid arthritis medication Actemra for giant cell arteritis showed to be superior to steroids alone in maintaining steroid-free remission in a Phase III study. Results from the study showed that 56 percent of patients treated with Actemra achieved steroid-free disease remission at one year, versus 14 percent with a six-month steroid only taper regimen.

The drugmaker, which is combining two production operations in Basel, will cut only 168 instead of the originally planned up to 190 jobs as part of the step, NZZ said on Saturday.

SIKA

If Saint-Gobain had succeeded taking over Sika as planned, the Swiss chemicals maker could have lost its autonomy, weekly Sonntagszeitung said, citing a secret purchase agreement between the French materials producer and Sika's founding Burkard family.

Against previous promises to keep Sika autonomous, the December 2014 agreement said that the Swiss company had to cooperate with Saint-Gobain already before being taken over, according to the paper. Sika Chief Executive Jan Jenisch would have been obliged to do everything to integrate Sika into Saint-Gobain.

SYNGENTA

Chinese antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's $43 billion bid for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, Sonntagszeitung says.

WATCHMAKERS

The end of the tunnel has not been reached yet for Swiss watchmakers grappling with collapsing demand in Hong Kong, fewer tourists in Europe and high costs exacerbated by a strong Swiss franc. But there is hope that sales can gradually improve as tourism is slightly increasing again and the Christmas shopping season should spur sales, the FT said on Saturday.

MEYER BURGER

The photovoltaic services provider plans to issue 3.2 billion new registered shares with a nominal value of 0.05 Swiss francs each, the invitation to a shareholders meeting on Dec. 2 said.

KTM INDUSTRIES

The shares of the motorcycle manufacturer are to be traded for the first time on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

The real estate company, which invests in U.S. multifamily housing, will announce details regarding its planned IPO on Wednesday, Finanz und Wirtschaft said on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Flughafen Zurich is due to announce its passenger figures at 16.30 GMT

* SFS Group is buying Tegra Medical in the United States to expand its supplier business.

* Wisekey International said it is forming a joint jenture for the creation of a new company in Argentina, with the objective of extending WISeKey's presence there.

ECONOMY

* Producer/import price data is published by the Swiss Federal Statistics Office at 0815 GMT.