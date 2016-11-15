Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

ZURICH, Nov 15(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7927 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired former RBS banker Rick Meng as head of China onshore private banking, according to an internal memo, as it looks to tap the wealth management business in the world's second-largest economy.

U.S. LEGAL CASES

A former Swiss banker has agreed to voluntarily face U.S. charges that he conspired to help Americans hide millions of dollars in offshore accounts to evade U.S. taxes, his lawyer said on Monday. Stefan Buck, who was head of private banking at the now-shuttered Zurich-based Bank Frey & Co, pleaded not guilty at a hearing last Wednesday in Manhattan federal court and was released on a $100,000 bond.

ROCHE

The drugmaker has launched a global cancer immunotherapy Centers of Research Excellence network, saying it will invest up to 100 million Swiss francs ($100.3 million) in the project.

A former executive at pharmaceutical company InterMune Inc and a British restaurant owner were found liable on U.S. civil charges that they engaged in a $1 million insider trading scheme. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a federal jury in San Francisco found Sasan Sabrdaran, InterMune's former director of drug safety risk management, and Farhang Afsarpour, a British friend, liable for insider trading. The SEC sued Sabrdaran and Afsarpour in November 2014, two months after Roche said it had agreed to buy California-based InterMune for $8.3 billion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom Development Holding AG says swings to nine-month loss attributable to shareholders of 60.75 million francs vs profit 3.88 million francs year ago

* Syngenta gets approval for fungicide ADEPIDYN in Argentina

* Baloise Holding Ltd says nine-month business volume increased 2.7 percent to 7,234.2 million Swiss francs ($7.26 billion); Confirms targets set for 2016 as a whole

* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG adjusts 2016 outlook to see unchanged sales volumes compared with 2015 and adjusted EBITDA at lower end of range between 150 million euros and 190 million euros

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd says total fee-earning assets for group were up 7 pct at $7.30 billion as of Sept. 30 compared to $6.80 billion at June 30

* EFG International says announces completion of operational integration of BSI in Singapore

* Datacolor AG boosts net profit, proposes higher dividend

* Flughafen Zuerich reports 2.66 mln passengers in October, up 8.6 pct from the previous year.

* Crealogix said financial service provider MLP is relying on its expertise and technology for the further expansion of its online offer.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) launched in France

