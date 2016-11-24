Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.25 percent higher at 7,772 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche said on Wednesday it still believed drugs targeting a protein called beta amyloid had potential to help fight Alzheimer's disease, despite the high-profile failure of such a product from Eli Lilly.

ACTELION

Actelion shares were indicated to open 3.6 percent higher after streetinsider.com reported the company had attracted takeover interest, citing a single unnamed source.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said it had placed a 500 million euro fixed rate notes issue, maturing in 2024, under its EMTN Programme. It also launched a tender offer on two existing notes maturing in April 2018 and November 2019.

* Carlo Gavazzi said net income rose by two thirds to 6.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of its financial year.

* Givaudan said it had invested 5 million Swiss francs ($4.91 million) in an expansion of its flavour innovation centre in Singapore.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank believes its negative interest rate policy has the backing of the Swiss public, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.