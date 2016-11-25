Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 25

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 7810 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has approached the Swiss biotechnology firm about a potential takeover, Bloomberg reported, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.

Shares were indicated 5 percent higher.

SWISS POLITICS

Switzerland votes in a referendum on Sunday on whether to make a speedy withdrawal from atomic energy production, a move that would reduce nuclear risks but raise reliance on fossil fuels from Germany or imported nuclear power from France.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology AG says Hans Braendle, previously CEO of Oerlikon Coating, appointed chief executive officer as of Jan. 1; Alexander Vogel, currently vice chairman of board of directors, will assume role of chairman of board of directors as of Dec. 2.

* Dottikon said half-year 2016/17 net income rose to around 9.5 million Swiss francs, up from 1 million francs. The company said it continues to expect a further increase in net sales and net income in the full business year 2016/17 compared to the previous year.

* Leclanche announced changes on its board of directors with Scott Macaw and Robert Robertsson resigning their positions.

* Acron Swiss Premium Assets said 89.44 percent of shares had been tendered for its offer for Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG.

ECONOMY

Negative interest rates are vital in the Swiss National Bank's efforts to rein in the Swiss franc, SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said, with the associated risks from low interest rates "manageable" for the country's financial system.