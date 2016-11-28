Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 7876 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

Johnson & Johnson confirmed on Friday that it was in preliminary discussions about a possible transaction with Actelion.

ALPIQ BKW

Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a speedy exit from the nation's five nuclear power plants, as concerns over losing energy independence outweighed safety worries raised by the measure's proponents.

A Swiss lawmaker also wants measures to make it tougher for Swiss utilities to sell "strategic assets" like hydroelectric dams to foreigners including the Chinese.

CREDIT SUISSE

Geneva prosecutors have opened legal proceedings against a suspended Credit Suisse banker accused of violating his fiduciary duties in a case brought by wealthy Turkish families who say they lost 300 million Swiss francs ($296 million), SonntagsZeitung reported.

SWATCH RICHEMONT

"The year 2017 will be better, for the world and for our industry," LVMH watch head Jean-Claude Biver told a Swiss newspaper, adding he expected an increase in Swiss watch exports next year of between 2 and 5 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer AG says in exclusive discussions to acquire Ensival Moret, whose main manufacturing facilities are based in France and Belgium and which achieved sales of EUR 115 million in 2015

* Galenica AG says FDA approves supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Veltassa removing boxed warning regarding drug-drug interactions bit.ly/2gxx1jR

* Aryzta AG Q1 total revenue declined by 3.3 pct to 962.3 million euros; underlying revenue declined by 1.2 pct

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd appoints biopharmaceutical industry veteran Roger G. Mills M.D. as chief medical officer

* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) named Guillaume de Sampaio as global head of project management (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)