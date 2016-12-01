Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 1

ZURICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7867 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

Actelion declined to comment on a report by Streetinsider.com that it had rejected a takeover offer by Johnson & Johnson.

Shares indicated 0.1 percent easier.

SYNGENTA

China National Chemical Corp is setting up a fund that will aim to raise $5 billion to help finance its purchase of Swiss seeds group Syngenta, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point.

Shares indicated down 1.2 percent.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank has frozen dozens of accounts to determine if U.S. clients are hiding money from the IRS, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

NESTLE

The world's largest packaged food group said it had made a scientific breakthrough that has the potential to reduce sugar in its candy products by up to 40 percent.

* Sulzer said it was acquiring control of Rotec's gas turbine service business.

* Gurit Holding said it has acquired BASF's PET structural foam business for an undisclosed price.

* Straumann said it signed an agreement to obtain a controlling interest in Medentika and is also acquiring Medentika's share of their jointly held distribution business in Germany.

* UBS has hired Deutsche Bank's Michael Santini for a senior investment banking role, The Wall Street Journal reported.

* AFG said after the expiration of the additional acceptance period it now holds a total of 99.37 percent of the listed Looser Holding AG shares. AFG will publish definitive result of the offer on Dec. 6.

* Wisekey International Holding said it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire QV Holdings, a provider of services including digital signature, ID authentification and encryption.

* Edisun Power Europe AG said its bond issue was strongly oversubscribed.

* Forbo Holding AG said it appointed Urs Uehlinger as the new chief financial officer and member of the Forbo group executive board. He will take up his new appointment in the spring of 2017.

* SFS said it has completed the acquisition of Tegra Medical, a U.S. maker of disposable products made of metal and plastic for global, leading medical device manufacturers.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for October due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss manufacturing purchasing managers' index due at 0730 GMT