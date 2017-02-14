ZURICH Feb 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely higher at 8,466 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc ($2.43 billion) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red, keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

For more click

ACTELION

The Swiss drugmaker being bought by J&J said 2016 core net income rose 27 percent on accelerating sales of its newer medicines to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension

For more click

ARYZTA <ARYN.S]

The Swiss-Irish breadmaker said Chief Executive Owen Killian, along with two other top managers including its CFO, will resign at the end of the fiscal year.

For more click

SYNGENTA

U.S. extends antitrust review of ChemChina deal - Bloomberg

Source link: bloom.bg/2kqONGR

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* gategroup said it raised 300 million francs by issuing 5-yr senior bond.

* Bell AG said the Swiss meat producer and distributor increased its 2016 sales by 20.3 percent to 3.390 billion Swiss francs ($3.38 billion).

* Flughafen Zuerich said passengers numbers in January rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to 1.96 million passengers.

ECONOMY

Swiss CPI for January at 0815 GMT

Swiss Producer/Import Prices for January at 0815 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)