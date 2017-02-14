ZURICH Feb 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening barely higher at 8,466 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc ($2.43
billion) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red,
keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on
his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
ACTELION
The Swiss drugmaker being bought by J&J said 2016 core net
income rose 27 percent on accelerating sales of its newer
medicines to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension
ARYZTA <ARYN.S]
The Swiss-Irish breadmaker said Chief Executive Owen
Killian, along with two other top managers including its CFO,
will resign at the end of the fiscal year.
SYNGENTA
U.S. extends antitrust review of ChemChina deal - Bloomberg
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* gategroup said it raised 300 million francs by
issuing 5-yr senior bond.
* Bell AG said the Swiss meat producer and
distributor increased its 2016 sales by 20.3 percent to 3.390
billion Swiss francs ($3.38 billion).
* Flughafen Zuerich said passengers numbers in
January rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to 1.96 million
passengers.
ECONOMY
Swiss CPI for January at 0815 GMT
Swiss Producer/Import Prices for January at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)