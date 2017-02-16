Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

The world's biggest maker of food said it plans to boost restructuring costs in 2017 after net profit in 2016 was 8.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.47 billion), missing estimates of analysts in a Reuters poll.

Nestle had been expected to say 2016 net profit rose 6 percent to 9.59 billion Swiss francs, according to the poll.

Shares indicated down 2.3 percent

ACTELION

The Swiss biotechnology company said that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for Actelion's shares is expected to start on March 3 and to run to March 30.

CLARIANT

The Swiss specialty chemical maker said that full-year profit rose 16 percent as the company shifted to higher margin products and managed its costs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann said it expects its operating margin to improve in 2017 on revenue growth and operational leverage. For 2016, the Swiss dental implant maker's sales rose 15 percent to 918 million Swiss francs.

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise proposed an ordinary dividend of 23 Swiss francs per share and a special distribution of 10 francs per share out of paid-in reserves. Its 2016 net profit fell 8 percent to 310 million Swiss francs, with the bank saying 2017 results would be in line with previous years.

* Roche said it signed a deal with Medtronic over Bluetooth-equipped blood sugar monitors.

* Kudelski proposed a dividend of 0.35 francs per share after 2016 net income from continuing operations grew by 51.7 pct to 74.8 million francs.

* Phoenix Mecano said its full-year 2016 result was around 23 million euros ($24.41 million), up from 6.7 million euros the previous year.

* LEM Holding said third-quarter net profit decreased by 9.5 percent to 10.6 million francs.

* St. Galler Kantonalbank said full-year net profit was 9.5 percent higher than in the previous year at 146 million francs.

