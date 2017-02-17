Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 17

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,474 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
Chief Executive Mark Schneider told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft the food group wants to grow in health science and skin health, either organically or acquisitions.
* Roche's Chugai Pharmaceutical said it has filed a new drug application to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Engineered anti PD-L1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of unresectable advanced or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer.
* gategroup said it raised issuance on a fixed rate 5-year senior bond maturing in February 2022 by 50 million Swiss francs to 350 million Swiss francs following strong investor demand.
* Cembra Money Bank has agreed to buy Swiss invoicing financing group SWISSBILLING SA for a transaction value below 10 million francs. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, Cembra said.
