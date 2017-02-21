FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 21
February 21, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 6 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,535 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Roche said it received European Union approval of Alecensa (alectinib) for people with previously treated alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bank Linth said it generated a stable profit of 20.1 million Swiss francs in 2016.

* Kudelski said it has signed an agreement with Twitter to broaden their relationship and pursue collaborative opportunities in areas of joint interest.

* Oerlikon said it wants to establish research partnerships with the Technical University of Munich and with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Russia.

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said its profit rose 3 percent to 126 milllion Swiss francs last year and it will pay out a dividend of 2.75 francs per share.

* Walter Meier said net income double to 14.7 million Swiss francs in 2016 and it intends to pay out a dividend of two francs per share. It will combine its business with Tobler Haustechnik AG, with UK-based heating and plumbing distributor Wolseley holding around 39.2 percent and current largest shareholder Silvan G.-R. Meier holding 33.5 percent after the transaction. Shareholders will have to vote on a capital increase at the AGM on March 24.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real work-day adjusted 2.3 percent in January to 18.12 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

