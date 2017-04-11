Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,609 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GIVAUDAN

The flavours and fragrances maker confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.

ABB

The power and automation group named China managing director Chun-Yuan Gu president of its AMEA region and appointed Frank Duggan president of its Europe region.

SIKA

Reports 10.7 percent sales growth in the first quarter of 2017, says targets a 6-8 percent rise in sales to more than CHF 6 billion in 2017

The company fending of a takeover by St Gobain holds its annual shareholders meeting

CREDIT SUISSE

Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said it will not be reporting first- quarter 2017 financial results after amending its reporting schedule to no longer post results for the first and third quarters.

* LafargeHolcim said it will nominate Patrick Kron for election as a new board member at the group's Annual General Meeting on May 3. At the same time Philippe Dauman and Alexander Gut have decided not to stand for re-election.

* Kudelski said its NAGRA business has extended an agreement with the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy to bring anti-piracy technology to broadcasters.

* Valartis Group AG will propose a dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs ($0.198) per bearer share

* Arbonia AG says Looser Holding is selling Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin AG with plant in Bendern (Liechtenstein) to Finnish Teknos Group

* Orascom Development Holding AG FY net loss 196.4 million francs versus net loss of 19.1 million francs in FY 2015

* Huegli Holding AG outlook 2017: organic sales growth in range of 0-2 pct, increase of EBITDA margin

* Von Roll Holding AG Q1 turnover rises by 8.5 pct to 93.2 million Swiss francs

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG Q1 group profit 47.2 million Swiss francs, up 9.8 pct year-on-year

ECONOMY

Swiss Treasury will reopen its zero coupon bond maturing in 2029 and a 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2058 in a tender on Wednesday