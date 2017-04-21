FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 21
#Intel
April 21, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 4 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,563 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banking software supplier Temenos confirmed its full-year guidance after growing revenues by 13 percent in the first quarter of 2017, according to non-IFRS reporting standards and a constant-currency basis, and earnings before interest and tax 15 percent to 27.3 million Swiss francs.

* SHL Telemedicine said its board had resolved today to appoint Yoav Rubinstein as an interim acting CEO and Yossi Vadnagra as interim acting CFO.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Special Protocol Assessments (SPAs) for its two planned phase 3 clinical studies of Basilea's antibiotic ceftobiprole.

* Dottikon Holding said it's ceasing its third-party solvent recycling business in the second half of 2017. Extraordinary effects will bring down full-year 2016/17 results by around 5 million francs, the group said, but Dottikon still expects an increase in net sales and net income year-on-year for the year ended March 31.

* BB Biotech expects significant cash in the second quarter from Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Actelion . The biotech investment company reported bottom-line profit of 375 million francs in the first quarter of 2017 as its portfolio generated returns of 7.7 percent in francs and 7.1 percent in euros.

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding posted first-quarter consolidated profit of 12.4 million francs compared to 17.3 million francs a year earlier.

* Inficon Holding AG said first-quarter operating income more than doubled to $17.8 million. It maintained its guidance for the full year 2017, expecting sales of over $320 million and an operating income margin exceeding 17 percent.

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

