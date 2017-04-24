FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
April 24, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 4 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday. The Swiss bank is considering a quick-fire share sale or listing 20 to 30 percent of its Swiss business in order to raise between 3 and 6 billion Swiss francs ($3-$6 billion) in new capital, the Swiss newspaper said, citing sources close to Chairman Urs Rohner.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
