Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Zurich-based bank will raise around 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) through a rights offering to catch up to European rivals on capital, while ditching plans to float a minority stake in its Swiss unit. Credit Suisse said net income was 596 million francs. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 423 million francs.

Credit Suisse shares were seen opening 0.87 percent higher, according to premarket indicators.

LOGITECH

The Swiss-listed device maker is looking for bolt-on acquisitions, its chief executive officer said, though the company is not dependent on them for growth. Logitech said full-year operating income grew 53 percent to $197 million.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise Holding AG said its public takeover bid for Pax Anlage AG had been completed.

* Varia Us Properties Ltd said fully year profit was $16.2 million, of which $8.9 million was attributable to Varia.

* Roche said new data it is presenting at a conference reinforce clinical benefit of its Ocrevus medicine for relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

* Dufry said HNA Group has announced it exceeded the threshold of 15 percent due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 percent of the shares of Dufry AG.

* Lonza said it expects to raise 2.25 billion Swiss francs by issuing up to 22 million new shares in a capital increase.

* ChemChina reconfirmed the timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and said all regulatory approvals and conditions required for closing of offers have been obtained.

* Spice Private Equity said it will launch a sharebuyback of up to 386,000 shares in a scheme that will launch on April 26.

* Aevis Victoria said it had updated its offer to purchase LifeWatch after Biotelemetry made a competing offer earlier this month.

* Also Holding AG said it formed a strategic partnership with HP Inc. to market its new A3 printing range.

* Kuros Biosciences said its full-year net loss more than tripled to 19.7 million francs as it intensified its research and development activities.

* Syngenta said four of Syngenta’s existing board members will become independent directors after ChemChina takes control, with four other members stepping down.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.50 in March from a revised 1.45 in February, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

The Swiss Investor Sentiment Index is due to be published at 0800 GMT.