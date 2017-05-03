ZURICH May 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.15 percent higher at 8,881 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
SWISSCOM
The state-controlled Swiss telecommunications company
said on Wednesday that first-quarter net profit rose
2.5 percent, beating expectations of analysts who had predicted
a decline, as it continued cost-cutting in its home market and
got help from its growing Italian business.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The biggest maker of building materials returned to a profit
in the first quarter, posting net income of 226 million Swiss
francs ($228.01 million), and said it was on track to achieve
its guidance in 2017 and 2018.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schmolz & Bickenbach said first-quarter sales
rose 17.2 percent to 707.6 million euros ($773.69 million)and
forecast normalization of markets to continue until mid-year,
with little visibility thereafter.
* OC Oerlikon said it bought an advanced materials
solutions provider in California, called Scoperta, without
disclosing the price.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. said it has launched
Eleview for use in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures in the
United States.
* Roche said it had received FDA approval for its
complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in urothelial
carcinoma.
* Schaffner said its board named a new chief
executive officer, Marc Aeschlimann, to start on Nov. 1.
* Panalpina said it has acquired a transport
company in Kenya that is specialised in flowers and vegetables.
Panalpina also said it has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight
forwarding and logistics company
* Kudelski SA said it is acquiring Digital Video
Norge AS (DVnor) to extend its position in digital content
management and distribution.
* Valiant Holding AG said group profit in the first
quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss
francs.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9912 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)