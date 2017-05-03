ZURICH May 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.15 percent higher at 8,881 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SWISSCOM

The state-controlled Swiss telecommunications company said on Wednesday that first-quarter net profit rose 2.5 percent, beating expectations of analysts who had predicted a decline, as it continued cost-cutting in its home market and got help from its growing Italian business.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The biggest maker of building materials returned to a profit in the first quarter, posting net income of 226 million Swiss francs ($228.01 million), and said it was on track to achieve its guidance in 2017 and 2018.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz & Bickenbach said first-quarter sales rose 17.2 percent to 707.6 million euros ($773.69 million)and forecast normalization of markets to continue until mid-year, with little visibility thereafter.

* OC Oerlikon said it bought an advanced materials solutions provider in California, called Scoperta, without disclosing the price.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. said it has launched Eleview for use in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures in the United States.

* Roche said it had received FDA approval for its complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in urothelial carcinoma.

* Schaffner said its board named a new chief executive officer, Marc Aeschlimann, to start on Nov. 1.

* Panalpina said it has acquired a transport company in Kenya that is specialised in flowers and vegetables. Panalpina also said it has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company

* Kudelski SA said it is acquiring Digital Video Norge AS (DVnor) to extend its position in digital content management and distribution.

* Valiant Holding AG said group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

