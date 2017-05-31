Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 31

ZURICH, May 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally firmer at 9,011 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker continues to review "all options" for its struggling Alcon eyecare unit, with a status update over what it will do with the business still expected by the end of the year, it said ahead of an investor presentation on Wednesday.

* says car-t cell therapy CTL119 combined with ibrutinib shows high rate of responses in CLL patients

* says proposed biosimilars adalimumab and infliximab accepted for regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency

SYNGENTA

ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in the Swiss pesticides and seeds group as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The cement group will start on June 1 its share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs

ZUR ROSE

The mail-order pharmacy could announce by mid-June its intention to float, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zehnder Group AG says interrupts production in Manisa (Turkey) with immediate effect given recent earthquakes

* VAT Group AG says was informed that funds managed and/or advised by Partners Group and Capvis have placed with institutional investors a total of 2.75 million VAT shares at an offer price of 120 francs per share​

* Lonza said it completed the acquisition of Dutch cell and gene contract manufacturer PharmaCell B.V. that generated sales of 11 million euros in 2016.

* Meyer Burger Technology AG says was ‍awarded contracts totalling around CHF 80 million for MB Perc upgrade cell technology from two PV customers in Asia​

* Leclanche SA says Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire on 22 May

* NLS Pharma unveils positive Phase 2 data for NLS-1 in adults with ADHD, demonstrating significant improvement in symptoms

ECONOMY

* UBS Swiss consumption indicator for April edges up to 1.48 points

* Swiss investor sentiment for May due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)