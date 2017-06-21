ZURICH, June 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 9,022 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

Global coffee retailer Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV said on Tuesday it is eyeing new acquisitions in Brazil, where it is seeking double-digit growth as it chases Nestle in the international coffee retail business.

ABB

ABB in talks to buy out India's L&T electrical business - Economic Times reports bit.ly/2trt3kb

GOLDBACH

CEO Michi Frank tells Finanz und Wirtschaft paper he is confident the group will boost advertising revenue in the Swiss TV market in 2017. He says the outlook is for higher group profit this year. "Then the dividend will also be right."

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG says European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorization application for AMG 334 (erenumab) for the prevention of migraine

* Kuros Biosciences AG says receives CE certification for Neuroseal, a novel dural sealant, giving it two products ready to be commercialised in Europe

* OC Oerlikon announces five-year agreement with GE that specifies provision of additive machines and services by GE

* Aevis Victoria said it had again increased its offer for Linde Holding in Biel following a similar move by rival bidder Hirslanden.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)