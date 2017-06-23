ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.14 percent higher at 9,064 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
The Swiss food giant's Gerber baby food business could make
acquisitions and sign partnerships with innovative startups to
fuel growth in its home market, the United States, and in the
fast-growing Chinese market, the division's head told Reuters.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer Group said it is integrating its
fully owned subsidiary WMPartners Wealth Management Ltd. in
Zurich, with existing client relationships to continue and
unchanged custody within Julius Baer or third-party banks.
* Tecan is collaborating with Italian in vitro
diagnostics company DiaSorin on a nucleic acid
extraction platform.
* VP Bank set aside 9.9 million euros ($11.05
million) in provisions to settle cases involving German clients
with untaxed assets being pursued by authorities in North
Rhine-Westfalia. Even so, the bank said it likely had higher
profitability in the first half of 2017 than the year-ago
period's 24.4 million Swiss francs ($25.14 million).
* Goldbach Media extended its partnership with 3
Plus.
* Credit Suisse had its A/A-1 ratings for Credit
Suisse and its BBB+ rating for Credit Suisse Group AG affirmed
by S&P Global Ratings, which cited progress on restructuring and
balance sheet strengthening. S&P said it believes that the Swiss
bank's profitability will continue to underperform peers.
* Novartis said its combination targeted therapy
tafinlar + mekinist received U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC).
* Roche said the FDA approved Rituxan Hycela
(rituximab and hyaluronidase human) for subcutaneous injection
in certain blood cancers, making a more convenient injection
available to patients who previously underwent 90-minute
infusions.
Roche also said new data on its multiple sclerosis drug
Ocrevus showed it significantly reduced multiple measures of
disease progression.
* Swiss Finance & Property Investment said it
secured a development opportunity in the Basel region.
* Bank Cler said it appointed Sandra Lienhart as its
new CEO after parting ways with former CEO Hanspeter Ackermann
amid differences of opinion about leadership.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will keep its ultra-loose
monetary policy in the near term, Board Member Andrea Maechler
said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)