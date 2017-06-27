ZURICH, June 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,132 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis's generics unit Sandoz said the European Commission approved Erelzi, its biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel, to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said a new Esbriet tablet formulation was approved in Europe for mild to moderate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a fatal condition that causes irreversible, progressive scarring of the lungs.

SYNGENTA, CHEMCHINA

Future Chairman Ren Jianxin, future Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director Michel Demare, CEO Erik Fyrwald and the Head of Legal & Taxes Christoph Maeder meet journalists in Basel at 1030 GMT

LANDIS+GYR

The field of prospective bidders for Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp's Swiss-based smart meter group Landis+Gyr has narrowed to two, three banking sources said on Monday. The two - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Canada's Onex Corp - are undertaking due diligence checks, the sources said.

NESTLE

When billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb wanted to give his arguments against Nestle's performance greater credibility and heft, he turned to one of Europe's most experienced turnaround experts, Dutchman Jan Bennink.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Arbonia AG said it sold Industrielack Group (Ilag), the last company within the coatings business unit, to Swiss investment company Helvetica Capital AG (Helvetica).

* Implenia said it won a general contractor order from Leutschenbach AG to build three residential towers plus base storeys in the Oerlikon district of Zurich.

* Leclanche says signs preferred partnership agreement with Skoda Electric to supply 'next generation' electric vehicle solutions

* Lonza said it received all regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of Capsugel S.A. and can now complete the transaction.

* Pax Anlage AG said it expected profit to fall in the first half of 2017 due to value adjustments.

ECONOMY

