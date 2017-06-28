WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack sweeps globe, researchers see 'WannaCry' link
NESTLE
The world's biggest food company announced plans to buy back as much as 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.79 billion) worth of shares over three years, days after U.S. activist shareholder Third Point LLC began a campaign to boost performance at the company.
UBS
Robert MacNaughton is joining UBS as managing director and head of high-yield trading, according to a source familiar with the matter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Baloise said it was buying Switzerland's biggest digital platform for home-moving services, called MOVU.
* Kudelski said it signed a patent cross-license agreement with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
* BKW said Roland Kuepfer has been named leader of the Networks business unit.
* GAM Holding said a non-affiliated institutional investor is looking to place 3 percent of the company, or 4.7 million shares, via an accelerated bookbuild.
ECONOMY
UBS Consumption indicator at 0600 GMT
Swiss investor sentiment at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 28 U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group LLP agreed to buy Singapore-listed and Japan-focused Croesus Retail Trust (CRT) for S$900.6 million ($650 million), part of an trend of buyouts of real estate investment trusts (REITs).