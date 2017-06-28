ZURICH, June 28 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NESTLE

The world's biggest food company announced plans to buy back as much as 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.79 billion) worth of shares over three years, days after U.S. activist shareholder Third Point LLC began a campaign to boost performance at the company.

For more click

UBS

Robert MacNaughton is joining UBS as managing director and head of high-yield trading, according to a source familiar with the matter.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said it was buying Switzerland's biggest digital platform for home-moving services, called MOVU.

* Kudelski said it signed a patent cross-license agreement with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

* BKW said Roland Kuepfer has been named leader of the Networks business unit.

* GAM Holding said a non-affiliated institutional investor is looking to place 3 percent of the company, or 4.7 million shares, via an accelerated bookbuild.

ECONOMY

UBS Consumption indicator at 0600 GMT

Swiss investor sentiment at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)