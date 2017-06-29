ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NESTLE
Nestle's plan to shore up its capital structure, announced
only days after being thrust into the spotlight by activist
shareholder Third Point, was received by investors as a
precursor to bigger changes under the company's new leadership.
Fitch Ratings downgraded Nestle SA's Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'AA-' from
'AA', and affirmed the company's Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The downgrade follows
Nestle's announcement of a 20 billion franc share buy-back
programme
S&P cuts NESTLE rating to 'AA-' from 'AA'; outlook 'stable'
Moody's affirms Nestle's Aa2 rating; stable outlook
For more news see {NESN.S]
NOVARTIS
The European Commission has approved expanding the use of
Zykadia (ceritinib) to include the first-line treatment of
patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose
tumours are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive, the Swiss
drugmaker said.
Shares indicated up 0.9 percent
LOGITECH
Computer peripherals maker proposes 10 percent annual
increase for FY17 dividend, nominates two new directors to board
Shares indicated up 1 percent
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuros Biosciences AG sold 1,151,606 new shares
(excluding an over-allotment option of up to 200,000 shares) to
existing and new investors at a price of CHF 12.50 per share
* Schindler Holding AG is to fully acquire German
Dralle Aufzuege Gmbh & Co KG
* Lifewatch AG says BioTelemetry holds
96.5 percent of share capital of Lifewatch; in light of
successful public tender offer from Biotelemetry Inc entire
board of directors of Lifewatch is resigning as of july 21;
proposes creation of additional conditional capital of up to
50'000 shares
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV says Remimazolam
successfully concludes phase III clinical trial for procedural
sedation in bronchoscopy
* Vectura Group Plc has signed an exclusive
development and licence agreement with Novartis division Sandoz
for development of a generic of an existing major inhaled
combination therapy for asthma and COPD in U.S.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said two independent
directors of the board were elected at a shareholder meeting on
Wednesday.
* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG and extend rental
agreement in Dietikon
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)