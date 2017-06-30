ZURICH, June 30 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
SYNGENTA
Two major studies into how bees are affected by a group of
pesticides banned in Europe gave mixed results on Thursday,
fuelling a row over whether the chemicals, called
neonicotinoids, are safe.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The insurance lobby Swiss Insurance Association named
Swiss Life Chairman Rolf Doerig as its new chairman.
* LEM said a majority of shareholders followed the
board's recommendations at its annual general meeting, including
to pay a dividend of 35 francs per share on July 6.
* Sonova said Sarah Kreienbuehl, Group Vice
President Corporate HRM & Communications, is leaving to join the
management board of Swiss retailer Migros. The hearing aid maker
plans to communicate a successor in due course.
ECONOMY
KOF indicator at 0700 GMT
