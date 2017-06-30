ZURICH, June 30 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

SYNGENTA

Two major studies into how bees are affected by a group of pesticides banned in Europe gave mixed results on Thursday, fuelling a row over whether the chemicals, called neonicotinoids, are safe.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The insurance lobby Swiss Insurance Association named Swiss Life Chairman Rolf Doerig as its new chairman.

* LEM said a majority of shareholders followed the board's recommendations at its annual general meeting, including to pay a dividend of 35 francs per share on July 6.

* Sonova said Sarah Kreienbuehl, Group Vice President Corporate HRM & Communications, is leaving to join the management board of Swiss retailer Migros. The hearing aid maker plans to communicate a successor in due course.

ECONOMY

KOF indicator at 0700 GMT