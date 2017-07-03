ZURICH, July 3 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
VONTOBEL
Swiss bank Vontobel could buy a business with 20 billion
Swiss francs ($20.9 billion) in assets under management, Chief
Executive Zeno Staub tells Sonntagszeitung, although it does not
need to make any acquisitions at present.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ABB said Chunyuan Gu, Managing Director of ABB
China, will become President of the company's Asia, Middle East
and Africa (AMEA) region.
* Schweiter Technologies said it is selling its SSM
Textile Machinery division to Rieter, with the overall
transaction resulting in a book profit of approximately 90
million Swiss francs.
* Valiant Holding will continue to cooperate with
Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB), with ZKB now free to continue
holding a 3.01 percent stake in Valiant.
* EFG International said Marcelo Coscarelli, member
of its executive committee, will take responsibility for the
Latin America region as of July 1, bringing the region under
sole leadership.
* Sika said Ivo Schaedler will assume responsibility
for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and will
join Sika's Group Management. He succeeds Paul Schuler, who was
appointed Chief Executive Officer in May.
* WISeKey reported consolidated (unaudited)
preliminary revenue of approximately $20 million in the first
half of 2017.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales for are due to be released
by the Federal Statistics Office at 0715 GMT.
* The Swiss purchasing managers' index for June
is due to be released at 0730 GMT.
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposit data at
0800 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)