ZURICH, July 3

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel could buy a business with 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.9 billion) in assets under management, Chief Executive Zeno Staub tells Sonntagszeitung, although it does not need to make any acquisitions at present.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said Chunyuan Gu, Managing Director of ABB China, will become President of the company's Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region.

* Schweiter Technologies said it is selling its SSM Textile Machinery division to Rieter, with the overall transaction resulting in a book profit of approximately 90 million Swiss francs.

* Valiant Holding will continue to cooperate with Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB), with ZKB now free to continue holding a 3.01 percent stake in Valiant.

* EFG International said Marcelo Coscarelli, member of its executive committee, will take responsibility for the Latin America region as of July 1, bringing the region under sole leadership.

* Sika said Ivo Schaedler will assume responsibility for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and will join Sika's Group Management. He succeeds Paul Schuler, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer in May.

* WISeKey reported consolidated (unaudited) preliminary revenue of approximately $20 million in the first half of 2017.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for are due to be released by the Federal Statistics Office at 0715 GMT.

* The Swiss purchasing managers' index for June is due to be released at 0730 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposit data at 0800 GMT.

