ZURICH, July 4The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
CLARIANT
Activist investor Corvex and roofing maker Standard
Industries's investment arm have joined forces to take a 7.2
percent stake in Clariant, urging the Swiss chemical maker's
shareholders to reject a proposed merger with Huntsman Corp.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cham Paper Group said it sees H1 operating profit
of 9 million francs to 10 million francs.
* Hochdorf Holding said its unit Uckermaerker Milch
will reposition itself on the market, including plans to stop
curd production at the end of October.
* DormaKaba Holding said it bought Australia's
Kilargo Pty Ltd to expand in the Pacific region. Kilargo has 55
employees and about 13 million Swiss francs in annual sales.
* AMS said it has completed its purchase of
Princeton Optronics.
* Lifewatch said BioTelemetry has now acquired
96.67 percent of shares in the Swiss company at the end of the
additional acceptance period. It said it expected settlement of
the offer on July 12.
ECONOMY
