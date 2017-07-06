ZURICH, July 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening broadly unchanged at 8,950 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
The insurer said its board of directors will propose the
election of Michel M. Lies as Chairman at the Annual General
Meeting (AGM) to be held April 4, 2018, to succeed Tom de Swaan.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss pharma company said that the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has approved a label
update for Cosentyx (secukinumab), the first interleukin-17A
(IL-17A) approved to treat psoriasis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BKW said it invested in a wind farm project in
Norway.
* Kudelski Group announced a patent cross license
agreement with AT&T, a provider of TV entertainment.
* Leclanche said Golden Partner and its affiliates
subscribed to additional 3.5 million Swiss francs in shares in
the company.
* Lonza said it completed the acquisition of
Capsugel.
* Nestle: Ethical Coffee Company, which makes
coffee capsules compatible with Nestle's Nespresso coffee
system, said a German court found Nespresso guilty of infringing
one of ECC's patents.
* Varia US Properties AG said it acquired 13
properties comprising 3,237 units, fully deploying the new
equity of raised capital of $124.7 million from the IPO in
December.
ECONOMY
* Swiss consumer price index for June due at 0715 GMT.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the index to rise 0.3 percent
year-on-year.
