ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,872 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals said an exclusive license
with Novartis for the global development and
commercialization of emricasan has become effective.
* Evolva Holding announces departure of CEO Neil
Goldsmith and said he will be succeeded by Chief Operating
Officer Simon Waddington.
* Comet Holding said first-half sales were up at
214 million Swiss francs ($222.8 million).
* SGS announced the acquisition of SGS Leicester
Ltd, which employs 17 people and generated 2016 revenues in
excess of 0.8 million pounds.
* Gurit Holding said it had signed a licensing
contract with Armacell Group.
* VZ Holding said Philipp Marti has resigned for
personal reasons and retires as a member of management and CFO
as of Oct. 1. Rafael Pfaffen has been appointed as his successor
by the board of directors.
* Energiedienst said Sabine von Manteuffel will
become the head of its "New Business Areas" unit. She was
previously with Nestle.
* Kuoni Travel Holding said it has extended the initial
offer period to purchase any and all of its outstanding bonds
due Oct. 28, 2019 until August 3.
* SHL Telemedicine said that its Deposit
Agreement, dated Jan. 31, 2014, regarding the American
Depositary Receipts among SHL Telemedicine, The Bank of New York
Mellon, as depositary, and owners and holders of American
Depositary Receipts will be terminated.
* The SIX Swiss Exchange said Galenica had been
admitted to the SMIM index basket that includes the 30 largest
mid-cap stocks in the Swiss equity market not included in the
blue chip SMI index. Sulzer was excluded from the SMIM.
Additionally, Logitech was admitted to the SLI index
basket that includes the 30 largest, most liquid Swiss
securities, with Lindt & Spruengli excluded.
* Meyer Burger said it has won a contract for DW
288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting technology for around 12
million francs.
* WISeKey International Holding said it is
delivering a strategic contract for a "leading" European
automobile manufacturer.
ECONOMY
The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3 percent in June from 3.1 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.
($1 = 0.9605 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)