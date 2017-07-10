ZURICH, July 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

Pharmaceutical group Shire said on Sunday it had obtained a preliminary injunction in a Hamburg court against rival Roche over its haemophilia drug emicizumab, alleging incomplete and misleading statements surrounding the treatment.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it acquired Central Illinois Grain Inspection in the United Sttes, adding 15 employees and $1 million in revenue.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)