GIVAUDAN
Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan said it was acquiring
Vika B.V., headquartered in the Netherlands, to strengthen its
portfolio of natural dairy solutions. Vika's business would have
represented approximately 64 million euros ($72.90 million)of
incremental sales to Givaudan's results in 2016 on a proforma
basis, Givaudan said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Also Holding said that it has completed its
previously announced acquisition of Dutch distributor Five 4 U
B.V. Anti-trust authorities have approved the transaction.
* DKSH said it was acquiring 60-65 percent of
shares in Indonesia's PT Wicaksana, which distributes consumers
goods and pharmaceuticals, to extend its presence in Indonesia.
* Energiedienst said it expects its operating
profit for the first half of 2017 to be around 15 million euros
higher than the previous year and come to around 22.5 million
euros.
* Inficon) said it expects for the first half year
2017 sales of around USD 182 million, an increase of around 25
compared with year earlier. The operating income will also
clearly exceed the prior-year figure due to this increase in
sales.
* Lastminute.com said it expects revenues for the
first half of 2017 to be around 4.5 percent down from the 133.2
million euros figure in 2016. The online travel group is due to
report its figures on August 10.
* Perrot Duval Group said it generated a profit
after taxes of 1.5 million Swiss francs for the 2016/17
financial year, up by 50 per cent on the previous year.
* Zuger Kantonalbank said Theodor Keiser, a
long-serving member of its management and chief financial
officer, has decided to take early retirment from the bank in
2018.
* Zur Rose, an online pharmacy, and service
provider Medbase announced a strategic collaboration to
develop an integrated model for their patients.
ECONOMY
* Federal bond issue announcement at 0600 GMT
