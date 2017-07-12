Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.05 percent higher at 8,879 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Toshiba

Toshiba's Landis+Gyr smart meters unit aims to raise up to 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.49 billion) in an initial sale of shares as the Japanese company unloads the business to help cover losses at its bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Ubs

The Swiss bank will pay $14 million as it joins institutions including HSBC in a settlement of private U.S. litigation accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $483 trillion derivatives market.

Company Statements

* Banque Profil de Gestion SA said it expects to report better results for H1 2017 than a year ago.

* Logitech International said it has agreed to acquire ASTRO Gaming for $85 million in cash.

* Zehnder said it was resuming production in Turkey after earthquakes halted work earlier this year. It also said its plans to build a new bathroom radiators factory, with commissioning set for 2018.

* Vifor Pharma announced the start of three trials in heart failure and iron deficiency, saying the company's analysis so far suggests Ferinject could have a positive impact on morbidity and mortality in patients with systolic heart failure.

* Peach Property said it has secured growth financing of up to 60 million euros ($68.92 million)from German lenders Sparkasse and Volksbank.

* Switzerland's competition commission (WEKO) said it sees no need to implement precautionary measures, as Swisscom had requested, in its ongoing investigation of whether UPC Schweiz has abused its market dominant position to restrict access to Swiss ice hockey broadcasts.

Economy

Results of two Swiss government bond auctions due around 0900 GMT ($1 = 0.8706 euros)