FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 14
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
July 14, 2017 / 5:06 AM / in an hour

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 14

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

Company Statements

* Security group Dormakaba has bought Canadian firm Skyfold, a maker of vertically folding retractable walls, for C$109 million ($85.60 million). The Swiss group said it expects the purchase to positively impact its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin "from the first day on".

* The board of EMS Chemie will this year propose a dividend of 17 Swiss francs ($17.59) per share after EMS reported a 5.8 percent rise in net operating income to 280 million francs in the first half of 2017.

* Hearing aid maker Sonova's Franz Petermann, head of e-marketing and a member of the management board, will be leaving the company to pursue private investment and business endeavours, the group said late on Thursday.

* Schlatter Industries expects net profit of 1.3 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2017, up from 0.1 million francs in the prior-year period.

Economy

*

$1 = 1.2733 Canadian dollars $1 = 0.9667 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.