Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 12
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 12, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 	
    	
    REUTERS HEADLINES	
> U.S. sues Apple, publisher in e-book price scheme 
 	
> Sing dlr, Taiwan dlr up on inflow hopes; Asia FX 	
> Reuters global markets roundup                    	
    	
    MEDIA REPORTS	
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.	
    For links to the websites of major papers, click on 	
.	
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 	
    	
    -- Taiwan central bank governor Perng Fai-nan said that
Taiwan's CPI will be below 2 percent this year, as the central
bank drains liquidity out of the banking system in wake of
rising petroleum and electricity prices. (Commercial Times)	
   	
    --  A team from Taiwan's central bank is set to visit its
counterpart in China this month in a move to kick off the
negotiation for both sides to sign a currency clearing
agreement.  (Economic Daily) 	
    	
    -- Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan's top credit card
issuer, said it does not rule out the possibility to invest in
two Chinese banks over the next five years. (Economic Daily,
Commercial Times) 	
 	
                                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1368.71      0.74%    10.120
 USD/JPY                          80.95        0.14%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0245          --    -0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1659.46      0.12%     2.010
 US CRUDE                         102.56      -0.14%    -0.140
 DOW JONES                        12805.39     0.70%     89.46
 ASIA ADRS                        125.52       1.47%      1.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                      
 
 	
    TAIWAN ADRS	
    	
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +1.16
  UMC                                            +0.00
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +2.27
  AU Optronics                                   +1.88
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.30
  Siliconware                                    +1.92
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +1.65
 	
           	
 (Taipei Bureau; editing by Ed Lane)

