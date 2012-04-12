Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 12

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > U.S. sues Apple, publisher in e-book price scheme > Sing dlr, Taiwan dlr up on inflow hopes; Asia FX > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For links to the websites of major papers, click on . For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan central bank governor Perng Fai-nan said that Taiwan's CPI will be below 2 percent this year, as the central bank drains liquidity out of the banking system in wake of rising petroleum and electricity prices. (Commercial Times) -- A team from Taiwan's central bank is set to visit its counterpart in China this month in a move to kick off the negotiation for both sides to sign a currency clearing agreement. (Economic Daily) -- Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan's top credit card issuer, said it does not rule out the possibility to invest in two Chinese banks over the next five years. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1368.71 0.74% 10.120 USD/JPY 80.95 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0245 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1659.46 0.12% 2.010 US CRUDE 102.56 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12805.39 0.70% 89.46 ASIA ADRS 125.52 1.47% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.16 UMC +0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering +2.27 AU Optronics +1.88 Chunghwa Telecom +0.30 Siliconware +1.92 Philadelpia semicon index +1.65 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Taipei Bureau; editing by Ed Lane)