Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 4

TAIPEI, June 4 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES - President Ma says hopeful about China's next lead - Chip shaker: TSMC, Samsung to flex foundry muscle - Taiwan agrees new tougher tax plan Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's government will closely monitor the local stock market on Monday and have state-run banks and pension funds buy shares at dips, given the euro zone debt crisis. The Taiwan legislature is also set to review a controversial capital gains tax on stock trading. (Economic Daily) -- Private equity fund Longreach was speculated to have approached Standard Chartered Bank and an unidentified Japanese bank about buying its stake in Taiwan's EnTie Bank. (Commercial Times) -- Chairman of Far Eastern Group, one of Taiwan's biggest conglomerates spanning plastics to telecoms, said he expects to cut the profit target for the group's 232 companies for the first half of 2012 by 20 to 30 percent, hit by Europe's debt crisis. (Commercial Times)