Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 8
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 8, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that
may affect the Taiwan stock market. 	
    	
    REUTERS HEADLINES	
> Taiwan May exports fall for 3rd month             	
> Taiwan nod for China's BOC, Bocom to open branches 	
> Formosa Plastics says tough to assess Q3 demand   	
> China cuts rates as global crisis deepens         	
> Samsung to build $1.9 bln logic chip line         	
> Reuters global markets roundup                    	
    	
    MEDIA REPORTS	
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.	
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 	
    	
    -- Taiwan has approved Bank of China and Bank of Communications
 requests to open a branch each in Taipei, paving the way for the
island to sign a currency clearing system with China. (Commercial Times)	
    	
    -- State-run Mega Financial has reported a net profit of T$11.1
billion between January and May, better than most local peers, while Chinatrust
Financial posted a net profit of T$8.7 billion. (Commercial Times)  	
	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT   	
                                                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1314.99     -0.01%    -0.140
 USD/JPY                          79.59       -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6252          --    -0.019
 SPOT GOLD                        1585.79     -0.21%    -3.360
 US CRUDE                         83.24       -1.86%    -1.580
 DOW JONES                        12460.96     0.37%     46.17
 ASIA ADRS                        113.54       0.41%      0.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                       
 
 	
    TAIWAN ADRS   	
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +0.30
  UMC                                            +1.00
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -2.24
  AU Optronics                                   -1.51
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.00
  Siliconware                                    -1.97
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -1.37
 	
 (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

