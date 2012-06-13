FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 13
June 13, 2012

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 13 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 	
    	
    REUTERS HEADLINES	
> TSMC sees tech challenge in 450mm wafer race   	
> Reuters global markets roundup                     	
    	
    MEDIA REPORTS	
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.	
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 	
    	
    -- The petrochemical complex of Formosa Plastics Group is
facing the risk of running out of industrial water supply in the
next four days. Water supply to the complex has been disrupted
after heavy rains and floods swept through most of Taiwan on
Tuesday.  (Economic Daily)    	
 	
    -- Chairwoman Cher Wang of smartphone maker HTC said at a
shareholder meeting that she will continue to buy HTC shares
from the stock market. HTC stocks have plunged recently after
the company cut its second-quarter revenue target amid growing
competition from Apple and Samsung. 
(Economic Daily, Commercial Times)	
    	
      MARKET SNAPSHOT	
                                                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1324.18      1.17%    15.250
 USD/JPY                          79.55        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6488          --    -0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1609        -0.03%    -0.500
 US CRUDE                         83.06       -0.31%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        12573.80     1.31%    162.57
 ASIA ADRS                        113.81       1.73%      1.93
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                             
 
 	
    TAIWAN ADRS 	
 COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +2.16
  UMC                                            +2.45
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.91
  AU Optronics                                   +2.89
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.00
  Siliconware                                    +1.23
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +2.20
 	
           	
 (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

