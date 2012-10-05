FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 5
#Consumer Electronics
October 5, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan's exports may pick up, inflation to recede 
> Samsung's Galaxy phones drive record profit      
> Zynga warns of 3rd-qtr loss, lowers 2012 outlook 
> Informatica profit warning hits tech sector      
> Google warns of more Motorola cuts, lifts Q3 bill 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Tech researcher Gartner forecast TSMC may grab
some of Apple's $2.1 billion yearly orders from Samsung
  by 2014 and boost its revenue by over 10 percent.
(Commercial Times)    
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.4       0.72%    10.410
 USD/JPY                          78.51        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6715          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1791.89      0.19%     3.340
 US CRUDE                         91.5        -0.23%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        13575.36     0.60%     80.75
 ASIA ADRS                        121.20       1.29%      1.54
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +0.69
  UMC                                            -0.97
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -1.04
  AU Optronics                                   -0.57
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.73
  Siliconware                                    +0.89
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +0.65
 
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on      
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on     
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:           
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 
Japan..........  S.Korea.....  S.E. Asia..... 
Hong Kong.....  China.......  Australia/NZ.. 
India.........  
    REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Scrolling stocks news US...... 
Scrolling stocks news Europe.. 
Wall Street Week Ahead.............. 
Global Week Ahead.................. 
Real time FX commentary...........    
    DIARIES:    
U.S. earnings diary.............. 
Top global economic events....... 
All diaries.......................... 
    TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... 
European companies.... Forex............. 
Global economy...... Technology, media. 
Financial services.... Political risk...... 
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com         
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index............. 

 (Taipei Bureau)

