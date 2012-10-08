FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Foxconn denies China iPhone plant hit by strike  
> Hon Hai seeks joint ownership of Sharp small LCD 
> Huawei, ZTE should be kept from US: Congress     
> Taiwan Sept CPI dips, rate view seen unchanged   
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- China's Lenovo may increase its
self-manufactured notebook components next year, a blow to the
Taiwanese supply chain, especially connector and low-end battery
module makers. (Economic Daily)    
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.93     -0.03%    -0.470
 USD/JPY                          78.67        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7428          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.3      -0.12%    -2.180
 US CRUDE                         89.56       -0.36%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        13610.15     0.26%     34.79
 ASIA ADRS                        120.65      -0.45%     -0.55
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -0.56
  UMC                                            +1.47
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -1.31
  AU Optronics                                   +1.14
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.06
  Siliconware                                    +0.18
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -0.10
           
 (Taipei Bureau)

