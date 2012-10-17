FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 17
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Intel's outlook dispels hopes for PC recovery    
> Foxconn says underage workers used in China      
> NYSE Euronext, Taiwan Futures Exchange sign MoU  
> IBM revenue hurt by dollar, tight IT budgets     
> AMD plans layoffs after recent warning-source    
> Best Buy to sell its own tablet for $239-$259    
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- LCD TV sales during the Chinese long holiday early this
month reached 3 million units, 15 percent higher than last year,
which is helpful to inventory restocking for the panel industry.
(Commercial Times)
    
    -- Chinatrust Financial asked the former chairman
of the Straits Exchange Foundation to visit Chinese regulators
in a bid to acquire China's First Sino Bank. Fubon Financial
 is also bidding for the Chinese bank and finished due
diligence last week. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily)
    
    -- Tokio Marine may invest T$20 billion in
Chinatrust Financial or its life insurance unit for
around an 8 percent stake. (Commercial Times)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1454.92      1.03%    14.790
 USD/JPY                          78.77       -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7395          --     0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1749.45      0.13%     2.260
 US CRUDE                         92.44        0.38%     0.350
 DOW JONES                        13551.78     0.95%    127.55
 ASIA ADRS                        120.79       1.20%      1.43
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +1.05
  UMC                                            +1.01
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.35
  AU Optronics                                   +9.72
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.06
  Siliconware                                    +2.04
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +2.18
  
 (Taipei Bureau)

