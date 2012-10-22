FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 22
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
October 22, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan export orders turn up, recovery seen slow 
> Weak battery car sales mar LG-Renault plant talk 
> China govt mulls policies to support solar power 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- The market share of HTC in the U.S. grew
slightly to 6.3 percent in June-August from 6.1 percent in the
previous three months, keeping the company in fifth position,
while Samsung stayed on top with the same market
share of 25.7 percent, according to research company comScore.
(Commercial Times)
    
    -- Hon Hai and Sharp's Sakai plant will
launch a self-branded 60-inch TV, priced at less than T$50,000,
which might trigger a price war in the industry. (Economic
Daily)
   
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1433.19     -1.66%   -24.150
 USD/JPY                          79.27       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7677          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1719.39     -0.03%    -0.600
 US CRUDE                         89.69       -0.40%    -0.360
 DOW JONES                        13343.51    -1.52%   -205.43
 ASIA ADRS                        120.69      -1.27%     -1.55
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
     TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -2.12
  UMC                                            -2.53
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -4.56
  AU Optronics                                   -2.04
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.76
  Siliconware                                    -2.47
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -3.02
           
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on      
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on     
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:           
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 
Japan..........  S.Korea.....  S.E. Asia..... 
Hong Kong.....  China.......  Australia/NZ.. 
India.........  
    REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Scrolling stocks news US...... 
Scrolling stocks news Europe.. 
Wall Street Week Ahead.............. 
Global Week Ahead.................. 
Real time FX commentary...........    
    DIARIES:    
U.S. earnings diary.............. 
Top global economic events....... 
All diaries.......................... 
    TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... 
European companies.... Forex............. 
Global economy...... Technology, media. 
Financial services.... Political risk...... 
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com         
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index............. 

 (Taipei Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.