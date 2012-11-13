FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 13
November 13, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that
may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Acer Oct sales fall 30 pct on yr                  
> Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Cable to merge - Nikkei   
> RIM to introduce new BlackBerry devices on Jan 30 
> Trina Solar cuts margins, shipments estimates     
> Reuters global markets roundup                     
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- China's largest LED maker Sanan Optoelectronics Ltd will
acquire 19.9 percent of Formosa Epitaxy Inc for T$2.352 billion via
private placement to become the largest shareholder in a first cross-straits
deal in the LED sector. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1380.03      0.01%     0.180
 USD/JPY                          79.61        0.16%     0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6165          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1725.55     -0.13%    -2.190
 US CRUDE                         85.41       -0.19%    -0.160
 DOW JONES                        12815.08     0.00%     -0.31
 ASIA ADRS                        118.92      -0.22%     -0.26
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +0.86
  UMC                                            -1.60
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.54
  AU Optronics                                   +0.24
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.06
  Siliconware                                    -1.20
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +0.09
 
           
 (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

