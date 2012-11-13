Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 13

TAIPEI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Acer Oct sales fall 30 pct on yr > Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Cable to merge - Nikkei > RIM to introduce new BlackBerry devices on Jan 30 > Trina Solar cuts margins, shipments estimates > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- China's largest LED maker Sanan Optoelectronics Ltd will acquire 19.9 percent of Formosa Epitaxy Inc for T$2.352 billion via private placement to become the largest shareholder in a first cross-straits deal in the LED sector. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1380.03 0.01% 0.180 USD/JPY 79.61 0.16% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6165 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1725.55 -0.13% -2.190 US CRUDE 85.41 -0.19% -0.160 DOW JONES 12815.08 0.00% -0.31 ASIA ADRS 118.92 -0.22% -0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.86 UMC -1.60 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.54 AU Optronics +0.24 Chunghwa Telecom +0.06 Siliconware -1.20 Philadelpia semicon index +0.09 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)