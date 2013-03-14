FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Electronics
March 14, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - March 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock
market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> BlackBerry shares surge on new orders          
> Amazon cuts price of largest Kindle Fire tablet 
> ASMI sale of shares in HK unit disappoints     
> Infotel eyes margin recovery in tough 2013     
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Finance Ministry proposed four stimulus measures for the
brokerage industry, including cutting futures transaction tax to
0.002 percent and waiving income taxes for banks who underwrite
or trade in overseas corporate bonds issued by domestic firms.
(Commercial Times)
    
    -- Financial regulator and Finance Ministry suggested to
merge state-run banks, with Land Bank and Chang Hwa Bank as the
lead, in the third wave of banking reform. (Commercial Times,
Economic Daily)
    
    -- Hon Hai plans to issue 14 billion yen ($145.82
million) unsecured corporate bond, its first Samurai bonds, to
fund operations and procurements. The company said the issue is
not for an investment in Sharp. (Economic Daily)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0037 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1554.52      0.13%     2.040
 USD/JPY                          95.9         -0.2%    -0.190
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0296          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1587.29      0.00%     0.000
 US CRUDE                         92.29       -0.25%    -0.230
 DOW JONES                        14455.28     0.04%      5.22
 ASIA ADRS                        137.27      -0.15%     -0.21
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +1.52
  UMC                                            +2.19
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -0.24
  AU Optronics                                   -1.34
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.00
  Siliconware                                    +1.78
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +0.34
 
           
($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 96.0100 Japanese yen)

 (Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

