Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 23
April 23, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan March export orders unexpectedly shrink 
       
> Nokia says awarded injunction against HTC One  
> Reuters global markets roundup                     
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
